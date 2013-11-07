A Shocking Retrospective Of The Lululemon Founder’s (Many) Offensive Comments

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson sent the Internet into an uproar this week when he blamed women’s fat thighs for the transparency and wear-and-tear problems with his company’s expensive yoga pants.

“They don’t work for some women’s bodies. It’s really about the rubbing through the thighs, how much pressure is there over a period of time, how much they use it,” he said in a recent interview with Street Smart. The comment was in reference to the see-through Luon pants, which the company recalled last year because they were defective. To be clear: the company admitted that the stretchy yoga wear had a problem, not you. In any case, Wilson has successfully alienated a lot of potential customers and embarrassed himself. His brand-tarnishing missteps have even sparked a Change.org petition, which asks that he apologize for shaming women’s bodies.

Chip Wilson

But this is far from the first time Wilson has offended. Further investigation reveals that Wilson often lets his misguided thoughts materialize in the form of public statements. Some highlights:

Chinese people prefer inhumane working conditions:

“In Canada for instance, 99% of our factory workers are Chinese women sewers. If you were to work them eight-hour days, they will be mad at you. If you only work them five days a week for only eight hours, they’ll say, ‘What are you doing? I don’t want to work for you.’ If you do only work them that much, they walk out of their shift at four o’clock and walk across the street to another factory and work another six hours. This is in Vancouver, in Canada.” [Source]

Birth control causes divorce:

“Females no longer had to ‘make’ relationships work because with birth control came a sense of financial and life control. A sense of equality was established because women no longer had to relinquish their independence to a male provider.