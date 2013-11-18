Gadget Guide: Tinker Toys

The block maker has upgraded for the times, with new robots–humanoids, snakes, and more–that arrive play-ready within 20 minutes, packed with sensors, and able to sync with iOS devices. It’s the Lego for a generation of future hackers. ($350, lego.com/shop )

Consider these curvy blocks the antidote to our data-driven world. All blocks can promote smart, spatial thinking in kids, but the absence of right angles makes these beechwood models extra rightbrain- oriented. “We live in a messy world,” says Doug Rollins, founder of Brinca Dada. “These are spontaneous, not preprogrammed.” ($55, brincadada.com)