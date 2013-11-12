Lessons From An Alpine Olympian: Be Present And Others Will Respond

Not many people can say their office is a mountain. Then again, not many people can say they’re a two-time Olympian alpine skier, either.

Kaylin Richardson can say both of those things, and attributes her success to a simple principle: staying present.

Kaylin Richardson

“If you’re not present people can tell,” she says. “You might not realize it but if your mind is somewhere else when you’re talking with someone they’ll know–you’re not connecting with them.”

Of course, living in the moment doesn’t just apply to racing down a mountain face at blistering speeds: taking a zen-like approach in business can pay dividends.

“In this day and age we’re bombarded with stimulus all the time–being present is something that resonates and people respond to that.”