The VFX Wiz Behind YouTube’s Viral “Rubber Man” On The Beauty Of Horrible Mistakes

A flesh-toned dancing fool has pulled in 25 million YouTube views by loping down the streets of Los Angeles in his birthday suit. The animated star of the most recent video, “Late for Meeting,” and the original blockbuster, “Going to the Store” came to sublimely dorky life after creator David Lewandowski witnessed CGI malfunctions while doing digital effects for sci-fi movie Tron: Legacy.





Lewandowski explains, “If rigs get bound to the facial geometry just a few units off center, the character’s face explodes. His eyeballs go one mile in one direction, the back of his head goes one mile in the other direction, and the photo-realistic teeth stay in place talking to the camera, married to the audio. The other animators would go ‘delete delete delete’ but I thought that stuff was hysterical.”

During the year he spent animating Tron: Legacy visual effects at Los Angeles-based Digital Domain, Lewandowski became increasingly captivated with VFX screw-ups. “As I explored how things go wrong in character animation, I realized there might be an appetite for things that break in these beautiful and grotesque ways.”

To make “Late for Meeting,” Lewandowski strolled around his East Los Angeles neighborhood shooting live-action backdrops with a Canon 5D camera. He designed the spastic hero, affectionately nicknamed “Idiot” or “Rubber Man,” using Cinema 4D 3-D modeling software. “When you create a character in 3-D,” Lewandowski says, “you normally design a restrictor plate so the kneecaps, for example, can’t move in impossible ways.”

But Lewandowski wanted unnatural movement so he disrupted the standard settings. “This idea of broken motion capture data, where all the bones are inverted and flipped and looping incorrectly and contorting, has been used very effectively in horror films for creatures and stuff, but I haven’t really seen it exploited in comedy.”

Once he’d programmed Rubber Man’s anatomically impossible moves, the self-taught animator set the choreography to tinkling instrumentals licensed from 84-year-old French composer Jean Jacques Perrey. Lewandowski says, “I don’t know if he’s seen the work; I’d hope Perrey thinks the films are appropriate for his silly feel-good songs.”





Lewandowski has been toggling between work-for-hire assignments and DIY projects ever since 2004, when the FBI busted into his apartment, confiscated his computers and escorted him to the police station.