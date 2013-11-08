5 Free Apps To Show Off Your Dog, Save Cash On Groceries, And Much More

If you want to put all those puppy photos to good use, want photos like never before, or love samples, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Woof (iOS)

The thing we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived: a social network for dogs. At long last your mutt can have its own personalized profile complete with photos and the ability to “sniff” nearby dogs.

Besides being awesome, the app does have some practical uses: It collects statistics about your dog walks (so you know you’re walking enough!) and tells you where other dogs in the neighborhood prowl, and local dog-friendly parks and landmarks.

Bubbli (iOS)

Have you ever taken a “bubble” before? No? Try it: A bubble is a 360-degree spherical photograph. A photo you can play with.