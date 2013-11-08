advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

5 Free Apps To Show Off Your Dog, Save Cash On Groceries, And Much More

By Miles Kohrman1 minute Read

If you want to put all those puppy photos to good use, want photos like never before, or love samples, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

advertisement

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Woof (iOS)

The thing we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived: a social network for dogs. At long last your mutt can have its own personalized profile complete with photos and the ability to “sniff” nearby dogs.

Besides being awesome, the app does have some practical uses: It collects statistics about your dog walks (so you know you’re walking enough!) and tells you where other dogs in the neighborhood prowl, and local dog-friendly parks and landmarks.

Bubbli (iOS)

Have you ever taken a “bubble” before? No? Try it: A bubble is a 360-degree spherical photograph. A photo you can play with.

It’s worth a shot.

Google Opinion Rewards (Android)

Opinionated?

Put it to good use with Google Opinion Rewards. Answer questions and get credit for the Google Play store!

Favado (iOS and Android)

Favado digitizes the lost art of coupon collection and allows users to compare prices of items at local stores. The app works with over 65,000 grocery and drug stores nationwide, so chances are you’ll save some money!

Birchbox (iOS)‎

Birchbox is a subscription-based service that ships a box of deluxe-size samples to your door every month. Now they’ve got an app to let you track your boxes, and expect to unveil an update with the “complete Birchbox Shop experience” shortly.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life