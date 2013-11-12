In Praise Of MIA, Queen Of The Anti-Brand

“If you’re making music, don’t talk about politics. If you’re talking about politics, don’t wear lipstick. If you’re dancing in a club, don’t talk about Sri Lanka”: these are the music industry commandments that MIA has built a career out of inverting and juxtaposing: her kaleidoscopic psych-rap blew up in 2007 with her accidental hit “Paper Planes,” a song about tourist-murdering, passport-counterfeiting thieves.

All of a sudden, she had fame. She had what creative industry types call platform: that is, the power of many people’s attention, including the powerful: with Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Madonna seeking her out as a collaborator. As you might recall, she had the world’s attention at the Super Bowl–and promptly flipped it the bird.

Or did she?





As she tells NPR, the hand gesture wasn’t a profane one, it was sacred. Born Mathangi Arulpragasam, the artist recently learned that her first name is the same as a Hindu goddess–who, appropriately enough, is the godddeess of the outward expression of inner thoughts, music, and marginalized people. As Hindu goddesses tend to do, she has a sacred hand gesture, a mudra.

As she tells NPR:

Well, you know gang signs–in America you have gang signs, and people throw up initials and stuff like that. Well, 5,000 years ago, there was a thing called a mudra, which is your sitting position when you do yoga or you’re meditating or praying or whatever. And you have different ones based on what you’re meditating over. There’s not a lot of them that are named after gods and goddesses, but the middle finger is specifically named Matangi–the Matangi mudra.

Upon reflection, it was pure MIA: gleefully confrontational, confrontational individualistic, and individualistically gleeful. Juxtapositions, all in one.

Appropriately enough, her new album is named for the goddess and for herself: Matangi, out now. For those following along, her first album, Arular, was named for her father, while her second, Kala, was named for her mother. The disc has gotten positive reviews: Spin said “Matangi is flawed, frustrating, and occasionally confusing, but it’s also intermittently brilliant and completely unique,” Consequence of Sound said it cuts to the bone, even at its most lush, and Pitchfork, predictably, was aloofly unimpressed. However, Pitchfork does provide insight as to how MIA has remained one of the most relevant of the past decade’s pop artists: