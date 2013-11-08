How A Deeper Customer Understanding Can Energize Innovation

In the popular film, Field of Dreams, the protagonist Ray Kinsella hears a voice that whispers, “If you build it, they will come.” Kinsella heeds the voice and builds a storybook baseball field and at the film’s dramatic close, players have arrived and hundreds of cars are streaming toward the ballpark.

Lots of companies in the energy sector today are acting like Ray Kinsella. They’ve built storybook products of their own, and they’re justifiably proud of the genuine efficiencies and environmental benefits they’ve captured. Whether the ultimate customers are utilities, restaurants, hotels, commercial buildings, or homeowners; companies have an abiding faith that those product benefits–often communicated through third-party distributors–are all that’s needed to fire sales. Having built it, the customers will come.

Unfortunately, what plays in a fantasy movie rarely works in real life.

In today’s crowded and competitive energy markets, many product manufacturers fall short in their marketing. They’re forgetting a vital principle: that we motivate behavior by understanding and addressing the desires of the end-user customer. Vaunting product attributes–the default marketing formula among many companies–will only move the needle so far. What’s often lacking is the missing link: direct marketing to end-user customers, based on genuine insight into how the products benefit end-users and addresses their needs.

This fundamental marketing principle is, of course, a hallmark of successful and admired companies everywhere. Consider Samsung, the smartphone manufacturer, has based its entire business model on understanding end-user needs. Its signature mobile phones are a less expensive alternative to the iPhone, preserving the latter’s essential features while including some wholly inspired by customer demand, such as a combination keypad/hand writing option particularly suited for the Asian language. And while Samsung sells overwhelmingly through third-party distributors, it is a world-class marketer to its end-users, and today, sells more phones than Apple.

Granted, the Galaxy S4 smartphone is a different product with a different market than an LED lamp, fuel cell, solar panel, battery, or smart grid device–yet the basic marketing principals hold true in each case.

Like any business, companies have much to gain from clearly understanding and addressing the constellation of factors that motivate their end-user buying decision. For example: