How To Shift Paradigms Like Marie Curie

It’s dumbfounding, flabbergasting, and flummox ing that society used to be as stupid as it was: like when, a scant century ago, Marie Curie , one of the most brilliant and kind and era-defining people of the past millennium was besmirched and belittled for the fact that she was a she, that there was a woman making the most significant scientific discoveries rather than some old white dude. As such, her life is an inspiration in the truest sense–that is, 79 years after her death, she’s still breathing life into us.

We can hold Curie up as a model in many ways: for her integrating of work and personal life, in the way she collaborated with her husband and studied and efforted at raising her daughters; in her perseverance, for the way she broke through the glass ceiling of science, giving a precedent of scientifically minded women that would come after her (like my mom, who is also a great scientist and human, love you!); for her dedication to her field, it too easy to declare her death by radium poisoning as martyrdom. For these reasons and more, it’s well worth studying not just what she did, but how she did it.

Marie Curie

Which is why it’s awesome that our fellow productive nerds at Lifehacker just reflected on the way Curie worked. Let us refract those reflections here.

Haters, we know, come in many forms: if you’re Frank Ocean they might be unnerved by your sexuality, if you’re Warren Buffett they might change who you are. But badasses know how to deal with soul-sucking haters.

Curie went up against the most difficult of hateful establishments: the (then?) patriarchal world of science. When she came to the States in May of 1921, President William Harding made the incredibly weird compliment that “We lay at your feet the testimony of that love which all the generations of men have been wont to bestow upon the noble woman, the unselfish wife, the devoted mother,” and as Smithsonian points out, you’d never expect Harding to praise a male scientist for his qualities as a husband and father (though maybe he should).

Back in Curie’s day, proper women were thought “too sentimental” to do the objective work of science. Jounalists, those buffoons, would come to her asking after gossip, to which Madame Curie would reply “Be less curious about people and more curious about ideas,” or “In science, we must be interested in things, not in persons.”

This is a fine way to handle would-be drama: by making the work about the work, not the people at work.