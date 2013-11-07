“Your Self-Portrait Photography Has Become An Embarrassment” And Other Hard Truths Delivered By Sea Otters

Sea otters may look friendly and cute, but when it comes to dispensing brutal truths, they are surprisingly effective. In a new Tumblr, Say It With Sea Otters , the adorable little guys, along with seagulls, penguins, and manatees, call it like they see it.

Mr. Seal wants you to know that “Your favorite products are made with human suffering.” Mr. Seagull is here to let you know that “If you were gonna be famous, it would have happened already.” Oh, and guess what? Ms. Manatee is excited to say that “You are a rock star at your irrelevant job!”





“Say It With Sea Otters” comes from the brain of Laughing Squid Contributing Editor, EDW Lynch, whose previous Tumblr “Yelping with Cormac,” is a tribute to the devastatingly bleak restaurant reviews of author Cormac McCarthy. As hard as it may be to hear what Lynch’s otters have to say, know that it’s likely less bleak than anything out of McCarthy’s mouth.