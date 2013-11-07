The Twitter IPO Players Club: Chris Sacca

Who he is: A well-known venture investor, Sacca manages a portfolio full of consumer tech startups (Quirky, Uber), and has seen several investments pay off–he backed Photobucket (MySpace acquired it for $250 million) and Heroku (which sold to Salesforce for $250 million).

He used to work at Google, where he oversaw the search giant’s white spaces spectrum push, construction of its Oregon data center, and the free city Wi-Fi network in Mountain View. A recent article revealed how he helped arrange for a huge pile of cash to be invested in Twitter under the radar–a maneuver he pulled off by using a number of differently named funds.

His relationship with Twitter: He’s one of the largest investors.

What he’s worth now: Not known.

What he’ll earn via Twitter’s IPO: Because of the complex way he’s acquired stock, including perhaps on the secondary market, it’s impossible to know for certain. Early estimates said that at IPO his share was to be worth about a billion dollars…but given that the share price rocketed to $44.90 at the end of trading, that stock was then worth about $1.7 billion, give or take.

What he’ll likely do with the money: More investments, most likely, via his holding company Lowercase Capital. He’s also said to be quite a philanthropist: He rode his bike across the country in 2009 to raise money for Livestrong and charity:water.