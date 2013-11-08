Behold The Face Of Harassment: A Photographer Captures Her Catcallers

What would you do if men constantly shouted lewd names at you on the street? When Hannah Price , who identifies as an “African-Mexican-American,” moved to Philadelphia from a predominantly white suburb in Colorado, she was unprepared for the constant negative attention. “I was thrown off guard and angry,” she says. So she decided to talk back: with her camera.

“Photography allowed me to turn the experience of something unpleasant into something I could consider beautiful, as well as switching the power dynamic,” she says.





For her series, The City of Brotherly Love, Price carried her camera everywhere, from her morning commute to the grocery store. When a man catcalled at her, she asked permission to take his photograph. The men were initially confused; many thought Price was interested in a sexual relationship. “I bluntly [stated] that I am not interested in ‘romance,'” she says. If the men agreed, Price approached the compositions like formal portraiture. “Portrait photography allows you to spend time with a person, meaning in this experience of “catcalling,” we start off as strangers and depart as friendly acquaintances.”

Price’s objective is not social commentary. For her, “it’s really just a way to transition through something personal in my life that was unfamiliar.”