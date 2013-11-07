Apple To Offer In-Store Repairs For Its Newest iPhone Models

Owners of broken iPhones may soon be able to get them fixed inside Apple stores. The company is outfitting its retail locations with spare parts, instruction manuals for the staff, and the recalibration machines needed for the installation of touch screens, according to a report citing sources with knowledge of the upcoming initiative .

Only repairs to the firm’s latest phones, the 5S and 5C, will be undertaken–mending older models may interfere with Apple’s planned in-store phone upgrade service.

Malfunctioning touch screens, volume buttons, speakers, vibrating motors, and rear cameras will all be treatable by the Apple Store ER. iPhone 5C users will be able to have a new home button installed, but the fingerprint sensor rules out a similar operation on the 5S. Prices range from $29 for a 5C home button replacement to $149 for a new screen. And if your phone is covered by Apple Care, the parts come free of charge.