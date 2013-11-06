Breaking: Twitter Sets IPO Price At $26 A Share, With $18 Billion Valuation

The night before Twitter will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the company has set TWTR’s final IPO price at $26 a share. Assuming it sells the maximum of 80.5 million shares, Twitter’s IPO will raise $2.09 billion and become the second-largest Internet offering in history , second only to Facebook–but surpassing Google’s $1.9 billion in 2004.

Twitter first disclosed it was looking to price its shares at $17 to $20 two weeks ago, before announcing it had adjusted that price range to $23 to $25 a share on Monday.

At its newly-set share price, Twitter is valued at $18 billion.