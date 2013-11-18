Making Senses: Building The Bionic Man

Last December, IBM’s VP of innovation, Bernard Meyerson, predicted that in five years computers would be able to mimic all five of the senses. That might sound like wishful sci-fi thinking, but recent advances in perception technology actually make that halfdecade timeline look too conservative.

Bionic eye

This past fall, L.A.–based Second Sight was set to debut an FDA–approved bionic eye that’s designed to help the 100,000 blind Americans who suffer from retinitis pigmentosa. After an aspirin-size implant is surgically placed inside an eye and wirelessly linked to video-equipped glasses, once-sightless patients can detect light, differentiate between objects, and even read large print. “In the lab, we’ve been able to get one patient up to 20/200 vision,” says CEO Robert Greenberg. “Our long-term goal is to treat blindness overall.”

Lab-grown artificial ear

Using a 3-D printer, Princeton scientist Michael McAlpine recently created an ear that can perceive far-higher frequencies than normal human hearing. McAlpine says the artificial organ–which could be used to help the deaf or dramatically boost normal hearing–might be commercially available in as soon as five years. McAlpine’s ambition is, pardon the pun, eerily grand. “Ultimately we’d like to grow a range of organs with electronics woven into the body,” he says.

Tactile prosthetic hand

Half of all hand amputees don’t use their prosthetics regularly. Silvestro Micera, an Italian researcher at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, hopes to change that. In a recent clinical trial, Micera’s team used electrodes to connect a prosthesis to a patient’s major arm nerves. The hand was equipped with sensors on the fingertips, palm, and wrist, so the patient could, in addition to operating it with his thoughts, experience the sense of touch and even “feel” when the prosthesis was pricked, à la Luke Skywalker at the end of The Empire Strikes Back.