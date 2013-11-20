The Lone Wolf: Killer Apps For Flying Solo

If you’re in need of the ultimate do-it-from-anywhere collaboration tool, you’ve found it. Basecamp provides one organized space for teams to work in tandem–create collaborative to-do lists and zip around files, pictures, videos, and more.
Yammer is a Twitter/Facebook-like interoffice social network that’s perfect for remote workers and freelancers. Share your ideas, files, photos, and receive a weekly digest of your office’s activity.
(It’s great for cat pictures too!)
Quip is a mobile word processor that allows users to collaborate on documents (or not) and utilize a range of features, such as “chat-like” updates, notifications, Interactive lists, and offline capabilities.
You already know about Skype (unless you’re living in a hole, in which case you likely don’t need Skype).
So if you haven’t already, take advantage of its mobile capabilities–you can connect with all your friends, family, or coworkers from just about anywhere.
Plus, have you seen this new ad? It will probably make you cry:
Google reader is dead and you’ve had to reboot the way you read news. Good thing there’s Feedly, a customizable sort-of-RSS-Reader news-organization tool that’s easy on the eyes and rich in content.
Are you a Lone Wolf? Take the quiz to find out.