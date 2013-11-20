The Lone Wolf: Killer Apps For Flying Solo

If you’re in need of the ultimate do-it-from-anywhere collaboration tool, you’ve found it. Basecamp provides one organized space for teams to work in tandem–create collaborative to-do lists and zip around files, pictures, videos, and more.

Yammer (iOS and web)

Yammer is a Twitter/Facebook-like interoffice social network that’s perfect for remote workers and freelancers. Share your ideas, files, photos, and receive a weekly digest of your office’s activity.

(It’s great for cat pictures too!)

Quip (iOS and Android)

Quip is a mobile word processor that allows users to collaborate on documents (or not) and utilize a range of features, such as “chat-like” updates, notifications, Interactive lists, and offline capabilities.