The Firefighter: Killer Apps To Keep You Solving Problems

iDoneThis (iOS)
Ask yourself right now: What did you and your team accomplish today?
You probably have to think for a minute. There are a lot of things happening in the office–and your life–and it’s easy for something to slip by.
iDoneThis is a service that has a pretty simple concept:
Reply to an evening email reminder with what you did that day. The next day, get a digest with what everyone on the team got done.
And it works.
Any.Do is a simple to-do list that lets users easily swipe off tasks as they’re completed. Users also get a reminder every morning to organize their “to-dos,” or, in this case, their fires.
TaskRabbit (iOS)
You have errands to run, but you don’t have the time to run them. That’s where TaskRabbit comes in. The service lets you hire local help to tackle errands, from administrative tasks to shopping trips.
CloudOn’s mantra is “fewer limitations, more productivity.” That means the ability to create, review, and edit documents on the go with your team–from any device, wherever you are.
Email sucks. You also check it way too often. So why not have a service cut through the fat and deliver the most urgent, important emails straight to you?
Are you a Firefighter? Take the quiz to find out.