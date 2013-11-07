Olympics Spot Protests Russia’s Anti-Gay Laws By Imagining What Would Happen If A Lesbian Won

There are hundreds of storylines to choose from heading into the Sochi Winter Games in February: can the Canadian hockey team hang on to the gold? Will Shaun White three-peat gold in the halfpipe? What innovative fashions will the Norwegian curling team unleash on the world this time?





But perhaps the most compelling of them all is how the world’s athletes will react to Russia’s anti-gay propaganda law. Equality advocacy group All Out and director Mike Buonaiuto created “Love Always Wins” to raise awareness and put the constraints of these laws in an Olympic perspective. A gold medal-winning figure skater is prevented from celebrating the win with her significant other, while a speech espousing Olympic values from then International Olympic Committee president Jacques Rogge from the 2012 London Olympics plays in the background.





So far the All Out campaign petition to protest the law to the IOC has collected more than 380,000 signatures.