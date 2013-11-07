5 Big Happiness Myths Debunked–And The Power Of Negative Thinking

Editor’s Note: This story contains one of our 11 New Years resolutions you can actually keep in 2014. For the full list, click here .

It sometimes feels as if the “happiness industry”–the self-help books, motivational speakers, corporate consultants and the rest–makes its money by being useless.

It’s an ingenious business model, when you think about it: promise to help people think positive, then when your techniques fail, conclude that they weren’t thinking positively enough–sending them back for more. Among the many myths and misconceptions dogging the subject of happiness, here are five of the worst, along with some suggestions for what to do instead.





Good luck with that. Though it’s the founding principle of the positive thinking movement, trying hard to focus on upbeat thoughts and emotions frequently backfires, generating stress. One culprit is the mind’s susceptibility to “ironic effects“: attempting not to think about certain negative things only renders them more salient. Research underlines the point: bereaved people who try not to feel grief take longer to recover; experimental subjects who were told to try not to feel sad about some distressing news felt worse. Much more fruitful is the Buddhist-inspired notion of “non-attachment:” learning to let negative emotions arise and pass, resisting the urge to stamp them out. In any case, it’s often more productive to focus on behavior, not internal states. Next time you’re feeling unmotivated about starting some daunting project, allow yourself to feel unmotivated–and at the same time, open up the file and begin. Doing meaningful work is challenging enough without the burdensome demand that you feel like doing it, too.

Another self-help dogma that’s being further undermined every year. A too-vigorous focus on goals, research suggests, can trigger a variety of unintended consequences: it can degrade performance, and encourage ethical corner-cutting. Moreover, it can badly distort an organization, or a life, by singling out one variable for maximization, regardless of how it’s connected to all the others. (Consider the hypothetical entrepreneur who vows to become a millionaire by 35 and succeeds–but only at the cost of alienating his family and friends, and ruining his health.) Even the 1996 Mount Everest disaster has been blamed on the “overpursuit of goals.”

Deep down, what may explain our obsession with goals is the fear of uncertainty–the craving to know for sure how the future will turn out–whereas in fact it’s only amid uncertainty that true creativity can occur. “The quest for certainty blocks the search for meaning,” wrote the psychologist Erich Fromm. “Uncertainty is the very condition to impel man to unfold his powers.” Besides, isn’t there something dubious about a philosophy of happiness that locates it entirely in the future, which never seems to arrive?

This won’t surprise anyone who’s encountered managers in the mold of David Brent–but the hazards of enforced positivity get worse when it’s a matter of trying to make other people, not just yourself, feel cheery. Feeling obliged to maintain a sunny facade actually imposes a cognitive burden on employees–it’s a form of affective labor–sapping resources that could be more productively deployed.