This Insane 3-D Printed Toothbrush Cleans Your Teeth In Just Six Seconds

Brushing your teeth is one of those pesky but important tasks that too many people skimp on–it’s just so easy to brush for a couple seconds and wait for the consequences to set in later. A new 3-D-printed toothbrush, designed by dentists and engineers, can supposedly clean your teeth in just six seconds. It’s almost too convenient to believe.

The Blizzident toothbrush does its job so quickly because it’s custom-made and shaped just like your teeth–and so, the creators claim, you can just bite down, grind your teeth on the toothbrush for six seconds, and go on with your day.

To get a Blizzident brush, you go to the dentist, get an impression of your teeth (either with a traditional biting impression or with scans), and have your doctor send the data off to a dental laboratory, where it will generate a digital 3-D model that can then be turned into a toothbrush.

At a cost of $300, the Blizzident will only work for people who are really, really committed to clean teeth. That should be everyone, of course. But considering that the Blizzident only lasts a year before needing to be replaced (for a discount), it’s probably worth waiting until the price inevitably drops.