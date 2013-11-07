Is Working At Google Actually Terrible For Your Career?

“Then it is fucking Monday again and you have to do what it is that you do”: that’s David H. Hansson, the cofounder of the 37Signals and creator of the Ruby on Rails programming language. The author-entrepreneur-programmer told This Week In Startups that he’s in the “epicenter of happiness,” since he gets to do the work he wants to do with the people he wants to work with. This, he explains, is why he’d never want 37Signals to sell out or get acquired: “Would I give all that up for somebody to give me a lot of money and then like (say) ‘Oh. Now you have to work in the bowels of Google or whatever?'”

Thing is, those bowels are pretty dang prestigious: we all study Google and their perks. The search giant gets mentioned in the same breath as Goldman Sachs as a destination for bright young world-conquerers. And we try to train ourselves in such a way that we, yes we, may one day land a gig at the Googleplex.

So when we read this Quora thread about the worst parts of working at Googleplex, it hit us in the solar plexus. Understandably, many of the testimonials are anonymous–so we’ll advise taking them with a grain of salt–but the thread is illuminating in the way it re-romanticizes the dream job.

The problems include:

Since every body is hyper-educated, you’ll find high-level grads “providing tech support for Google’s ads products, or manually taking down flagged content from YouTube, or writing basic code to A|B test the color of a button on a site.”

Since everybody below, beside, and above you has the same ridiculous education and hardcore work ethic. And if the work doesn’t let you show yourself to be exceptional, you won’t be able to show that you are.

Google has 30,000 of the world’s brightest people, which is amazing in and of itself, but makes it difficult to find the opportunity to do your own work. As one user says: