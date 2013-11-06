See The Animated Chinese Sex Ed Videos That Are Going Viral

China has a serious problem with sex ed. Forget the stork. Chinese parents sometimes tell their kids that they were picked out of the garbage. To right this horrifying misconception, Chinese tech site Guokr, and a team of animators called Nutcracker Studio, released three educational shorts. Subjects include where babies come from, why boys are different from girls, and how minors can prevent being molested. (Hint, beware old men with lollipops.) In just a few days, they’ve collected over a million views on Youku, the Chinese version of YouTube. Clearly, people in China are eager to share the realities of sex with their kids, even if they now have to rely on the video’s metaphor of an outlet (girl parts) and plug (boy parts). According to a news report cited by Foreign Policy, “sex education in Chinese schools lags ‘at least 60 years behind’ Sweden and other developed countries, and only about 10 of China’s 180,000 primary schools, and only 500 to 600 of China’s approximately 500,000 secondary schools, were providing sex ed.”