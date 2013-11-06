Watch A De Niro Movie Marathon With Robert De Niro In This New Santander Campaign

Recent work notwithstanding, as controversial statements go, “Robert De Niro is one of the world’s great actors” is still as tame as it gets. The number of epic films on his resume are almost too many to list, let alone watch in one sitting. Can you imagine a De Niro marathon with Young Vito Corleone himself?





That’s just what Santander appears to offer up in its newest spot, part of a $200 million rebranding blitz that will include TV and print ads, sports sponsorships, new products, donations to nonprofits, and more to raise its profile in the U.S.

Turns out though, ol’ Bobby D might not be the best flick buddy. In this spot by Arnold Worldwide and directed by Jim Jenkins (who is no stranger to Goodfellas, having directed Martin Scorsese in an Amex spot) shows the downside–the constant talking, the criticism, the threats of imminent violence. At one point, the Oscar-winner even covers both his eyes and the lucky winner’s. Must’ve been during Killer Elite.