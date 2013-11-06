Silicon Valley’s Smart Tech Foundation Launches $1 Million Competition For Safer Guns

Silicon Valley likes to think of itself as the ultimate problem solver. Today, Ron Conway, a prolific angel investor (Google, Facebook, Twitter, Zappos), and serial entrepreneurs Jim Pitkow and Don Kendall are tackling one of the most urgent and complex problems in America: the epidemic of gun violence. As Pitkow told the audience this morning at Fast Company‘s Innovation Uncensored event in San Francisco, he and his colleagues want to entice a wave of inventors and entrepreneurs to help save lives. The carrot: a million dollars. At least.

Think of it as an X Prize for smarter, safer firearms–one that’s open to anyone with a compelling idea. Though Pitkow and company aren’t working with the X Prize Foundation, it was the inspiration. They’ve created the Smart Tech Foundation to launch the Smart Tech Firearms Challenge, backed by a handful of Silicon Valley heavy hitters who prefer to remain anonymous for now.

The lucrative open call for ideas will begin accepting submissions in January. Apply here or email questions to info@stfdn.com.

The panel at Innovation Uncensored San Francisco

“We looked at this and said there’s been a systemic failure in the level of innovation and capitalization in this area,” Pitkow tells Fast Company. “Well, we know how to foster innovation.”

The United States has the highest rate of gun ownership of any country, and about 31,000 Americans die from firearm-related deaths every year. For children between 10 and 19, gun violence is the second leading cause of death.

We both come at it from what’s possible, not why it can’t be done. That’s the entrepreneur’s perspective.

The organizers of the Smart Tech Foundation don’t want to wait for legislative remedies. It’s been nearly 20 years since the last major federal gun law passed. They prefer “free market alternatives,” Pitkow says. Through the challenge, they aim to accelerate the development of technologies that could prevent accidental deaths and reduce violent crime. Those could include guns that incorporate fingerprint biometrics (like the ones used by the new iPhone) to prohibit anyone other than the owner from firing it.

This is the first in a series of public prizes (in some cases, tiered grants, to help innovators develop and test their prototypes), says Pitkow, one of the foundation’s board members. The next tech challenges will focus on data, public safety, and brain science–areas that could also contribute to diminishing violence.