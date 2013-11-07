High-Tech Apparel That Promises Rape Protection: Innovative Or Risky?

What if, when threatened with sexual assault, a woman could delay the attack for a few minutes by keeping her undergarments firmly in place? Could it thwart the incident altogether? That’s the premise behind AR Wear , a fledgling line of underwear and shorts designed to stay locked in place on a woman’s body and, ostensibly, fend off a potential attacker.

At a glance, AR Wear products look like any other boy short underwear, bike short, or pair of track pants found on the market. But they function almost like a new age chastity belt (the crucial difference being, of course, that it’s the wearer’s choice to don the garment). The product can’t help but raise serious questions about the responsibilities designers assume when tackling social issues as systemic and contentious as sexual violence.





AR Wear’s founders–two longtime family friends who are not designers themselves–understand the contentious nature of their product and as such, are only going by their first names: Ruth and Yuvel. Neither is disclosing a last name here or in their Indiegogo campaign, “because this issue–the product–is a sensitive and emotional one that has raised emotions and various feedback, some [of which is] really offensive,” Ruth says.

Still, the duo believed this to be an idea worth pursuing. The concept for AR Wear hit Yuvel, who is a parent, about three years ago. “He read a news article one day about a rape that took place and the guy got the woman’s clothes off in 30 seconds,” Ruth says.

So Yuvel started reading up on the subject. “Some studies even told women, ‘You’re more of a target with a ponytail because there’s something to grab,'” Ruth says of the often confusing warnings aimed at females. “He came to the conclusion that he wanted to find something where you could passively resist.”

Here’s how AR Wear (which is still being prototyped) works: The clothing is made from average fabrics–cotton, lycra, and so forth–that includes a proprietary skeletal structure Yuvel developed with a team of designers. A non-elastic binding goes around the waist and thighs and can be locked in place with a button-sized dial that works like clock hands, with the time as the user’s code.

AR Wear is just the latest in the long and troubled history of self-defense products for women.

The creators claim the garments are also cut and tear resistant, thanks to reinforced panels of webbing that deflect blades. Yuvel is seeking a patent for the structure, so Ruth declined to describe the science or R&D behind the textile in greater detail. She did say that the science doesn’t make the clothing awkward to wear. “The model that was in them for a day or two found them to be surprisingly comfortable,” she says.