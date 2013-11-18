Conference Calendar

December 4–5: Corporate Social Media Summit Europe London Reps from Honda, Lego, and McDonald’s show attendees how to build a social media strategy.

December 9: Change Management for Leaders

Denver

The workplace is ever-changing. Learn how to adapt and to bring others along with you.

December 9–11: The Lean Startup

San Francisco

Sponsor Andreessen Horowitz brings entrepreneurs together to focus on how to grow faster.

December 11: Most Contagious

London and New York

Part awards show, part business conference, gazing into a technology-shaped business future.

December 13: Lost Remote

Los Angeles

Explore how social media partnerships and campaigns are changing the TV industry.