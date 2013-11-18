Fly the Friendlier Skies

What travel execs think*
52% Proportion who believe customers are willing to pay more for a great “experience”
23% Estimated annual revenue lost because of poor customer service
15% Estimated amount by which customer-service-related spending will increase in the next two years
What travelers think**
49% Proportion who say that value for money is “very important” when choosing an airline
27% Proportion who say that airlines’ efforts to enhance the customer experience are “very important”
92% Proportion who are moderately to very satisfied with airlines’ efforts to enhance the customer experience
Delta is now data: Although there are plenty of anecdotes out there, “the definite link between hospitality and financial performance remains an unanswered research question,” says Chekitan Dev, a services marketing professor at the Cornell Hotel School.
*Data from a 2013 Oracle study
**Data from a 2013 Deloitte study