Copyright Class of 2014

Going public in Europe:
Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Stephen Vincent Benét’s The Devil and Daniel Webster
Beatrix Potter’s The Fairy Caravan
What would have been public in America , had the law not been extended in 1978:
Jack Kerouac’s On the Road
Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged
Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat
What would have been public in America , had the law not been Re-extended in 1998:
Howard Hawks’s Bringing Up Baby
Orson Welles’s War of the Worlds
Thornton Wilder’s Our Town
Next year in research: Copyright expert Paul Heald plans to test a common copyright defense–that if popular characters become public, porn will devalue their brands. “We’re trying to work out an experiment,” he says. The subject: Star Trek.