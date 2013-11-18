Copyright Class of 2014

Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Stephen Vincent Benét’s The Devil and Daniel Webster Beatrix Potter’s The Fairy Caravan

Jack Kerouac’s On the Road

Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged

Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat

Howard Hawks’s Bringing Up Baby

Orson Welles’s War of the Worlds

Thornton Wilder’s Our Town

Next year in research: Copyright expert Paul Heald plans to test a common copyright defense–that if popular characters become public, porn will devalue their brands. “We’re trying to work out an experiment,” he says. The subject: Star Trek.