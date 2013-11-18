Copyright Class of 2014

advertisement
By Iona Holloway

Going public in Europe:

Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Stephen Vincent Benét’s The Devil and Daniel Webster
Beatrix Potter’s The Fairy Caravan

What would have been public in America , had the law not been extended in 1978:

Jack Kerouac’s On the Road
Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged
Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat

What would have been public in America , had the law not been Re-extended in 1998:

Howard Hawks’s Bringing Up Baby
Orson Welles’s War of the Worlds
Thornton Wilder’s Our Town

Next year in research: Copyright expert Paul Heald plans to test a common copyright defense–that if popular characters become public, porn will devalue their brands. “We’re trying to work out an experiment,” he says. The subject: Star Trek.

