Explain the Trend: Turning Readers Into Doers

“The way I think about social action is it should almost be a prize at the end of the Cracker Jack box,” says Greg Behrman, CEO of NationSwell . By pairing each story with a petition, fundraising drive, or other action, readers feel committed–to a cause, and to the publication.

These publishers are passionate, but let’s be honest: “Demonstrating engagement is a way to monetize that community,” says ad veteran Stephanie Pollok, who’s sold ads for the Los Angeles Times. In an era of ignored banner ads, activism is a way to show readers’ attentiveness–and if they’ll click on a petition, maybe they’ll click on an ad, too.