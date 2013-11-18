Come, Ye Brand Pilgrims

Construction starts now on a 25,000-square-foot Lego museum and garden in the center of the company’s hometown of Billund, Denmark, that the company says will draw 250,000 people a year. That makes Billund competitive against:
Ben & Jerry’s
Waterbury, VT
320,000
Cabbage Patch Kids
Cleveland, GA
250,000
Cadbury
Birmingham, England
500,000
Crayola
Easton, PA
400,000
Harley-Davidson
Milwaukee
350,000
Louisville Slugger
Louisville, KY
263,000
Tabasco
Avery Island, LA
100,000
Volkswagen
Wolfsburg, Germany
17,000
Zippo
Bradford, PA
50,000
Be careful, brands: Museums are well and good, but Lego’s longevity is rare. “We know the history of many company towns,” says Bill Baker, author of Destination Branding for Small Cities. Younger brands need to convince locals that they’ll be around for a while–and no town wants to end up like Detroit.