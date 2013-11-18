advertisement
Come, Ye Brand Pilgrims

Lego Museum in Billund, Denmark [Image courtesy of The Lego Group]
By Iona Holloway1 minute Read

Construction starts now on a 25,000-square-foot Lego museum and garden in the center of the company’s hometown of Billund, Denmark, that the company says will draw 250,000 people a year. That makes Billund competitive against:

advertisement

Ben & Jerry’s

Waterbury, VT
320,000

Cabbage Patch Kids

Cleveland, GA
250,000

Cadbury

Birmingham, England
500,000

Crayola

Easton, PA
400,000

Harley-Davidson

Milwaukee
350,000

Louisville Slugger

Louisville, KY
263,000

Tabasco

Avery Island, LA
100,000

Volkswagen

Wolfsburg, Germany
17,000

Zippo

Bradford, PA
50,000

Be careful, brands: Museums are well and good, but Lego’s longevity is rare. “We know the history of many company towns,” says Bill Baker, author of Destination Branding for Small Cities. Younger brands need to convince locals that they’ll be around for a while–and no town wants to end up like Detroit.

