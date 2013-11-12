Milk-Free Ice Cream And Limits Of Strategy As We Know It

I wish entrepreneurs would go to business school! I mean, they really don’t know how strategy is supposed to be done. And their success despite (or perhaps because of) this creates a major dilemma for those in the strategy field–and an opportunity if we are willing to look beyond.

Here is what most textbooks and corporations say strategy should look like: gather reams of market and customer insight data, crunch numbers, and cram them into a 70-page PowerPoint briefing. Then present a recommendation, armed with fact-based answers to any question a C-suite member might post. Then win funding, build a team, write operating plans, execute, and report back after 10 months.

Simple. Linear. Straightforward.

Now here is the problem:

It wasn’t until IBM bugged Bill Gates a second time for help finding an operating system for their new PC that he set in motion the move that would become Microsoft.

It wasn’t until Shaun Neff realized professional snowboarders’ contracts prevented them from wearing his T-shirts, but allowed them to wear headgear, that he bought 20 headbands, labeled them as “Neff” with a black marker, and set in motion the move that would become Neff Headware , arguably the world’s most successful snowboard lifestyle apparel brand with advocates like rappers Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg.

It wasn’t until David Mintz, a restaurateur and caterer, had difficulty meeting the needs of Kosher orthodox Jewish customers, that he set in motion an experiment that lead to Tofutti , the leading brand of milk-free food products from ice-cream to frozen pizza.

That entrepreneurs don’t follow strategic best practices gives them, in fast-paced environments at least, an advantage we can learn from.

I interviewed Shaun Neff for our Outthinkers video series and will elaborate on his story in a couple of weeks. In the meantime, let’s dig into Mintz’s Tofutti business to uncover where traditional strategic planning principles may limit your success.

Yet every strategy process I have seen is built around an annual rhythm. Sure, they allow for some flexibility–the most sophisticated ones even contemplate scenarios that might unfold during the year–but they all come from the viewpoint that sometime in November and December the world comes to a close and in January we start a new game. I didn’t ask Mintz exactly when he started experimenting making ice cream with tofu instead of milk, which led to the breakthrough that produced a product that tastes as good as the real thing (it really does by the way!), but I am willing to bet 1 to 12 odds it did not happen in December.