What the GED Can Teach CEOs

Students think better when they pace themselves.

“They were able to focus better because the computer delivers one question at a time, and they weren’t overwhelmed by all of the questions and the bubble sheets,” says CT Turner, director of public affairs for GED Testing Service.

Employees train better when they pace themselves.

“The use of technology in the workplace is moving to 24/7 availability, allowing people to spend less time away from working, to essentially a model in which they are learning all of the time,” says David Metnick, managing director at Accenture.