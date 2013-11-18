advertisement
What the GED Can Teach CEOs

[Illustration by Alan Lewis]
By Erika Owen1 minute Read

Lesson for education:

Students think better when they pace themselves.

“They were able to focus better because the computer delivers one question at a time, and they weren’t overwhelmed by all of the questions and the bubble sheets,” says CT Turner, director of public affairs for GED Testing Service.

Lesson for business:

Employees train better when they pace themselves.

“The use of technology in the workplace is moving to 24/7 availability, allowing people to spend less time away from working, to essentially a model in which they are learning all of the time,” says David Metnick, managing director at Accenture.

