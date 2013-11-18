What the GED Can Teach CEOs

Lesson for education:
Students think better when they pace themselves.
“They were able to focus better because the computer delivers one question at a time, and they weren’t overwhelmed by all of the questions and the bubble sheets,” says CT Turner, director of public affairs for GED Testing Service.
Lesson for business:
Employees train better when they pace themselves.
“The use of technology in the workplace is moving to 24/7 availability, allowing people to spend less time away from working, to essentially a model in which they are learning all of the time,” says David Metnick, managing director at Accenture.