Bubbli’s Plans To Navigate A Crowded Photo-App Market

Two years ago, when Bubbli got $2 million to build the next big thing in photos, Instagram had not yet sold to Facebook and SnapChat was working out of a living room. The not-yet existent app had impressed with a demo at TED, landing itself a writeup in the New York Times , among other media outlets, including Fast Company . Now, the spherical photo sharing app debuts in a space filled with lots of versions on the same social-photo theme. So is Bubbli an aptly named pinnacle of a social photo bubble about to burst, or something else?

In the venture capital world, when an app does well, it triggers a slew of “me-too” investment in similar ideas. “[Investors] missed a bigger opportunity, [and still] want a piece of a newly established market,” Bain Capital Ventures’ Matt Harris recently told the Wall Street Journal. In the fall of 2011, that had started to happen with photo apps after Instagram raised $7 million in February. Bubbli is one of a handful of apps that has since snagged some of that frenzy money. (See also: Color, Mobli, and Hipstamatic.)

Now, years into development, the app emerges in a very different market than when it received the initial investment. The social photo bubble has already started to hiss. Just this week, Everpix, “the world’s best photo startup” according to one tech blog, announced its own demise. Bubbli might have arrived too late.

The founders, Terrence McArdle and Ben Newhouse, however, would argue that Bubbli is neither a photo nor a sharing app. First of all, bubbles–360-degree images of a scene–are bubbles, not photos. “You’ve certainly heard the expression photos don’t do this justice,” McArdle told Fast Company. “Our bubbles, we think, are the thing that fit the bill for when you’re really trying to capture and share space.” Bubbli’s creators hope the term evolves into a specific documentary type: We’ll have photos, videos, and bubbles.

The Bubbli experience feels different enough than viewing an Instagram or a Vine to warrant its own vernacular. Rather than a snapshot of a moment, or six seconds worth of moments, a bubble offers a view finder into a space. Rotating the phone up, down, and around gives a global perspective of a place, like standing inside a bubble with scenic wallpaper.

Newhouse likens the experience to memory. “If you think of your favorite memory, it’s probably, like, Christmas morning when you’re five. You’re probably standing in that space with your parents on the couch. That’s really a sphere, it’s not rectangular. You don’t imagine a rectangular photo,” he said. Viewing a bubble, then, provides the same visceral experience as remembering.

That distinction might help Bubbli stand out in a sea of image-sharing apps, which seem to shutter as often as they materialize. If the app creates a different experience, it has a chance of catching on with users. “To really succeed, an app would have to be an entirely new medium or way of distributing or sharing photos,” Weston Gaddy, a principal at Bain Capital, told Fast Company.