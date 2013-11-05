Credit Unions Take the Moral High Ground Against Big Banking

Big banks haven’t exactly been the most popular kid in town since, oh, about 2008. Now, Payment Systems for Credit Unions (PSCU) is tapping into some of that ill will to convince consumers, and specifically millennials, that a credit union offers a better option.





To do that, PSCU and digital agency Firstborn use the Chipotle method of using cute animation to tap into consumer angst, but instead of taking on factory farming, the target is big banks. Images of roulette wheels and board rooms full of cash provide a backdrop for stats and statements about how major banks can use deposits for derivatives and yachts while credit union deposits stay in your community.

The site delivers the same message as the animated video, walking us through how a typical deposit is used by big banks versus credit unions, but with added personalized features–like a custom calculation tool that shows how much big banks profit from your individual deposits–to make a case for the credit union model. If you’re convinced, the site will also help you find and join a local credit union.