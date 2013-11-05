What Will Happen To Your Emails After You’re Dead?

New York Times bestselling author Simon Garfield is worried that we are losing track of our communications. No, he’s not griping about NSA mass surveillance and government storage of our daily exchanges–He’s concerned that we risk losing them forever.

Garfield’s newest book, To the Letter: A Celebration of the Lost Art of Letter Writing, traces the evolution of letters, from Roman wood chips discovered near Hadrian’s Wall, to the “wonders and terrors” of email in the modern world. This is the final volume of a “loose trilogy” covering the changes wrought by our digital age, while exploring the question of what it means to be human? Just My Type (2010) explores type and typographic communication. On The Map (2012) covers cartography and our sense of the geographic world.

Garfield read widely through great letters written by everyone from John Keats to Jack Kerouac, and came to a frightening realization. Because of the flow and flux of digital information, we risk losing a key part of human history, our letters, altogether. When I interviewed him recently, Garfield noted that:

Other than possibly details of where we’re going to meet one another, short Twitter comments, and a few factual observations, I don’t necessarily think we’re going to leave an historical record behind us, and this worries me.

Others are worried about this possible loss, as well. In April, Google sent a message to 425 million users announcing its new Inactive Account Manager. (“Not a great name, we know,” admitted product manager Andreas Tuerk.) This was Google’s way of joining the debate–what happens when we are no longer around to claim our own data–a digital afterlife planning service, of sorts. Tuerk notes:

Not many of us like thinking about death, especially our own, but making plans for what happens after you’re gone is really important for the people you leave behind. So we’re launching a new feature that makes it easy to tell Google what you want done with your digital assets when you die or can no longer use your account.





Garfield says:

In a sense, this is an odd dilemma. Emails should be far more permanent than letters. First of all, the sender has a copy and so does the recipient, unlike a physical letter which once it is sent is essentially gone. A physical letter is also far more likely to be affected by the vagaries of the postal service, while email generally gets through 99.9% of the time. But once you start considering firewalls, passwords and things like that it becomes another issue altogether. Your things might be safe in the cloud, but then who has access to the cloud?

This isn’t only a technical problem of storage either, Garfield says, but also one about changing media in a fast-moving world. In the same way that new file formats and hardware make it difficult to access the computer art created half a century ago, so the changing methods of communication might mean that the ways in which we communicate with one another will not be as readily accessible as time goes on. Garfield