What Would A City Look Like If All The People Left?

In The World Without Us , author Alan Weisman offers a glimpse into an Earth that has, for whatever reason, been quickly abandoned by humans. It isn’t long before nature takes over buildings and city environments–subway corridors are returned to underground streams, homes collapse, and roads cave in as the soils underneath erode.

But before our manmade structures start to erode and decay, there will be only emptiness. In this film, dubbed the Hypocentre Project, we can see what Paris would look like completely devoid of people.

Instead of trying to film the city at odd hours when people weren’t around, video creators Claire and Max painstakingly removed all the people, cars, and other remnants of humanity from their images. The result is both creepy and apocalyptic–a visual look at the city environment without us.