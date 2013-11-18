advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Is it Time To Go Analog?

Is it Time To Go Analog?
[Illustration by David Schwen]
By Elena Bergeron1 minute Read

Amy Rogoff

Executive director, The Gild New York

advertisement

YELP: Coffee-table books
Yelp is about sharing as much as reviews.”

ROTTEN TOMATOES: Movie-screening series
“Local critics on hand to debate the films.”

CRAIGLIST: Anthologies
“Compile the best-of lists, many of which go viral.”

Peter Dixon

Creative director, Prophet

YELP: Manned kiosks “Influence people at high-traffic areas.”

ROTTEN TOMATOES: Video booths “Moviegoers could review films in the theater afterward.”

CRAIGLIST: Flea market “Craigslist is targeted search; this is for browsing.”

Ari Halper

Executive creative director, Grey

YELP: Page-a-day calendar “I could cross off all the restaurants I try.”

ROTTEN TOMATOES: Newspaper section “Paper’s critics could go head-to-head with readers.”

CRAIGLIST: [Won’t play along] “I don’t see its going analog as being a good idea.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life