Is it Time To Go Analog?

Executive director, The Gild New York

YELP: Coffee-table books

“Yelp is about sharing as much as reviews.”

ROTTEN TOMATOES: Movie-screening series

“Local critics on hand to debate the films.”

CRAIGLIST: Anthologies

“Compile the best-of lists, many of which go viral.”

Creative director, Prophet

YELP: Manned kiosks “Influence people at high-traffic areas.”

ROTTEN TOMATOES: Video booths “Moviegoers could review films in the theater afterward.”