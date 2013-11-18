Is it Time To Go Analog?

Amy Rogoff
Executive director, The Gild New York
YELP: Coffee-table books
“Yelp is about sharing as much as reviews.”
ROTTEN TOMATOES: Movie-screening series
“Local critics on hand to debate the films.”
CRAIGLIST: Anthologies
“Compile the best-of lists, many of which go viral.”
Peter Dixon
Creative director, Prophet
YELP: Manned kiosks “Influence people at high-traffic areas.”
ROTTEN TOMATOES: Video booths “Moviegoers could review films in the theater afterward.”
CRAIGLIST: Flea market “Craigslist is targeted search; this is for browsing.”
Ari Halper
Executive creative director, Grey
YELP: Page-a-day calendar “I could cross off all the restaurants I try.”
ROTTEN TOMATOES: Newspaper section “Paper’s critics could go head-to-head with readers.”
CRAIGLIST: [Won’t play along] “I don’t see its going analog as being a good idea.”