Is Halloween Over? Time For A Christmas Commercial!

After the costumes are packed away and the jack o’ lanterns lay in teenager-induced shards on sidewalks around the world, ad land seems to flip immediately from spooky mode to stuffing stockings. That’s right, Christmas commercials. In the first week of November.

Here, Marks and Spencer enlists Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R and director Johan Renck to create a holiday spectacle. It’s all a bit fashion week front row-meets-children’s book acid trip, as model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stumbles through a cross between Alice in Wonderland, The Wizard of Oz and Aladdin, with Helena Bonham Carter showing off her wizardly ways.





And if it really gets you into the holiday spirit, there’s a making-of video and interviews with the stars.