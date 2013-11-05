Japanese Towel Art Is Cute And Kind Of Beautiful

Douglas Adams famously wrote in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy that a towel is the most important thing anyone can carry. The justifications in the book are numerous–warmth, self-defense, a clean place to lay, drying oneself off, and more–but he missed one: because you need to make art.





That’s something that Japanese towel artist Isamu Sasagawa knows well. Sasagawa’s fluffy, temporary sculptures include cute animals–something cruise-ship passengers and Disney guests have seen before–but also more imaginative creations. He’s got Pikachu, Gizmo from the ’80s movie Gremlins, Blaxploitation hero Superfly, french fries, hot dogs, somebody doing crunches, and more. Sasagawa, a television writer by day, is the author of books on the subject, and his Oshibori Art iOS app offers instructions on how to do it yourself.

(h/t Kotaku)