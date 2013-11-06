6 Ways To Prevent Your Next Brainstorming Session From Being A Horrible Waste Of Time

We all know that ideas are the currency of the modern economy. So whenever we’re in need of new ones, we dutifully round everyone up for some caffeine-fueled sessions with the white board.

Halsbrook, an online clothing retailer that targets the 40-ish, fashionable woman, is no different. Founder Halsey Schroeder says that at first, she tried the standard approach: “Let’s all come and have some general blue sky ideas of how to improve the company!”

But she soon realized that these discussions were “super unfocused,” she says. “Open-ended doesn’t work.” So Schroeder and her team tried a different approach to brainstorming that’s helped them grow 20% per month over the past year. Here’s what they do:

Schroeder and crew choose a topic for each innovation meeting. An early one defined–in detail–who is the Halsbrook woman. Another focused on customer retention. Another looked at the user experience.

Everyone is supposed to come with two to three ideas that they’ve thought through. “It can’t be from the seat of your pants,” Schroeder says. What other online retailers have tried what you’re proposing? How did it work for them?

Halsbrook meetings start randomly. “We pick somebody to start and cold call on them,” she says. If you never know when you’ll be presenting your ideas first, you’ll probably have them ready to go.

There are always people who don’t like speaking in groups, and there are always people who like to attack or inflate everything based on the person who said it. Get everyone’s ideas first, and put them up on the board, where ownership is less immediately important.