A Brief History Of Hair

“You could rewrite the history of human society with the story of hair,” says legendary hairstylist Laurent Philippon. In his new hair bible, Hair: Fashion and Fantasy, Phillipon does just that, chronicling the history of every ‘do imaginable, from the Mohawk to the conk to Farrah’s feathery layers.

This stunning tour de hair features 250 photographs by fashion luminaries like Patrick Demarchelier, Herb Ritts, Helmut Newton, Robert Mapplethorpe, David LaChapelle, and Nan Goldin. Essays by the likes of Vidal Sassoon, Julien d’Ys, and burlesque queen Dita Von Teese explore how hair has always been intimately wrapped up in identity, sexuality, politics, and religion.

Braiding is one of the oldest and most popular forms of hairstyling.

“Hair is the one part of our body that we can change whenever we want, without causing any permanent damage,” Phillipon writes. “We can dress it up or dress it down, to reflect our personality, to attract attention, to project a chosen identity or to seize the mood of the moment.” As a master of the haute coiffure, Philippon pushes the art of hairstyling to its limits. Herewith, a few highlights from his new monograph, from the fashionable to the fantastical:

Mohawks





Resembling a Roman warrior helmet or homegrown horns, “the Mohawk or Mohican hairstyle gives the human a ferocious, animal look,” Phillipon writes. Though it takes its name from the North American Mohawk tribe, there’s evidence of this crested hairstyle from millennia earlier. Dating from 2,300 years ago and found in Ireland, the preserved body of the Clonycavan Man sported this spiky ‘do, held in place with gel homemade from pine resin. Ancient artifacts reveal that some African tribes have always styled their hair into crests. In WWII, U.S. Special Forces took on the look “in a powerful expression of esprit de corps.” Years later, punks in 1970s London adopted the style and dyed it in a rainbow of day-glo colors as an in-your-face fuck-you to the mainstream.

Braids