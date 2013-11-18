Pivot, aka Evolution

“When a computer is doing a time-consuming task, one is left wondering whether it has simply quit. [PC’s Limited’s] red lights allow one to sip coffee while waiting, secure that the computer is working.”* —The New York Times, 1987

“Not only has the 20-megabyte hard disk on my original IBM XT long since overflowed, but the 40-megabyte one on the PC’s Limited 286 is also about to give me a ‘disk full’ error message.”

—The New York Times, 1987

“When IBM introduces its own version of [a new processor], PC’s Limited simply will ship its customers a disc and the machine will be transformed into a copy of the IBM product.”

—San Francisco Examiner, 1986

“[PC’s Limited] takes the unusual approach of selling computers through the mail, which holds down costs. It’s hard to find this kind of power for under $5,000.”

—The Dallas Morning News, 1986

*Quotes abbreviated for space