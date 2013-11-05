Brazil’s Graffiti Breasts Are Edited To Encourage Cancer Awareness

Given the many shirtless ladies spray-painted onto buildings in San Paulo, Brazil, it’s not surprising that women often ignore their city’s graffiti art. Breast cancer awareness advocates recently decided to utilize this urban landscape to get women’s attention. Artists hired by the A.C. Camargo Cancer Center, one of Latin America’s largest oncologic treatment centers, and agency JWT Brazil pasted over breasts with pictures of post-mastectomy scars, each one seamlessly integrated into the existing art. The hope is that the graffiti–an art form associated with youthfulness–will reach a younger audience and, thereby, encourage early detection.