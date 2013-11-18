The Coming Era of Magical Computing

I’m trying to type the word angst into my phone, and autocomplete, even as far along as angs, suggests ands. I am sure that as recently as today you have been typing on an iPhone or Android smartphone and experienced this type of angst.

That’s why I am so pleased with SwiftKey, an Android app that for $3.99 replaces the default Android keyboard with its own. Grant it permission to access your communications and social accounts–SMS, email, Facebook, and Twitter–and the app (and the cloud-based service behind it) learns how you communicate and then uses it to predict what you might type in a message. On our phones we blend words with photos, stickers, and emoji characters, so why should a smartphone keyboard mimic a desktop layout? It shouldn’t. SwiftKey even learns how you type–say you always hit R when aiming for E–and reshapes the keyboard keys under the covers to make your typing more accurate. By marrying machine learning with natural language processing, SwiftKey makes dealing with emails and text messages a breeze–and in the process, it has become one of the top paid apps in the Google Play store. (Sorry, iPhone users: Apple doesn’t let developers change its default keyboard.)

The Four Megatrends Powering Predictive Computing



Mobile More than 6 billion mobile devices being used by more than 3 billion people.

Smartphone unit sales alone are expected to top 1 billion in 2013.

Sensors Those devices are equipped with sensors to gather data. IBM predicts that there will be a trillion sensors by 2015.





Cloud Computing That data lives online where it can be accessed instantly. Public web services such as Dropbox are expected to be a $73 billion market by 2015.





Big Data Networks of computers can now process those trillions of bits of information coming from all those sensors in mere seconds.

SwiftKey is part of a growing movement to anticipate the computing we want to do–and do it for us. “A new range of tools are required to solve a new class of problems that didn’t exist 10 years ago,” says Ben Medlock, SwiftKey’s cofounder and CTO. What’s driving us toward this new era–wherein computers provide context to our data, and they also allow machines to anticipate our next need–is a fundamental change in the Internet itself. We live in a world that is always connected. We’re always on social networks: checking our news feeds, sharing articles, and publishing pictures. We’re digitally collecting personal health data, monitoring our sleep patterns using wearable sensors and our weight via Wi-Fi–powered scales. These information streams, when combined with the substantial decline in the computing cost of crunching all that data, allow our machines to sense our needs.

This idea of anticipatory computing is going to be the next big change in our relationship with computers. And it’s coming more quickly than you realize.

Look around the App Store and there are powerful illustrations emerging. The iPad app MindMeld, made by the startup Expect Labs, listens in on your conference call and starts to display relevant information based on what you’re talking about. When I’m speaking, you might see basic facts about me from my Wikipedia page. When the conversation turns to the latest Audi S4, MindMeld displays car photos and even a map showing the location of the closest dealer. By following along and adding context where it can, MindMeld can make a call more fruitful.

Cover–a brand-new app cofounded by Todd Jackson, who worked on such early experiments in anticipatory computing as Gmail’s Priority Inbox and Facebook’s News Feed–is a simplelooking replacement for your Android smartphone lock screen. Its secret is that it adapts based on your location. If you are in the office (which it learns from your Wi-Fi network’s address and location), it shows work-related apps such as Salesforce. If you are at home, ESPN and Netflix populate the launcher. “I am a firm believer that we will no longer have to worry about things we currently spend time trying to make work for us,” Jackson says.