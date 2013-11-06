It’s Time For The Sharing Economy To Become The Sharing Society

In New York City today, you can rent a room on Airbnb, catch a ride with Uber, sell your old threads on Modabound, and leave your nine-month-old with a shared nanny. The so-called “sharing economy” is revolutionizing the way Americans think about ownership and commerce. It’s also poised to make a handful of venture capitalists in Palo Alto and Tribeca very, very rich. Airbnb is estimated to be worth $2.5 billion. Uber’s valuation is rumored to be $3.5 billion.

To be sure, these companies are valuable for a reason: They created highly innovative, transformational platforms. But what of the tens of millions of independent workers–the Airbnb hosts, the Uber drivers, the Modabound sellers–whose labor is equally responsible for this tremendous wealth? Freelancers are powering the sharing economy, but they’re not in the driver’s seat. It’s time for independent workers to take their rightful reigns and steer this new marketplace in a more sustainable direction. That starts with applying the ethos of freelancing to solve the challenges of collaborative consumption.

Freelancers are increasingly micro-entrepreneurs, building small business and brands.

Of course, that ethos has evolved significantly over the past decade, as the traditional labor structure of a full-time job with benefits has deteriorated. The image of the pajama clad, latte sipping, MacBook owning freelancer is more myth than model at this point. There are 42 million freelancers in America today–a third of our workforce–and many have embraced an entirely new economic ecosystem. These workers are turning apartments into hotels, Priuses into cabs, and garages into craft manufacturing and distribution centers. Freelancers are increasingly micro-entrepreneurs, building small business and brands, seizing new opportunities to reach previously inaccessible customers and clients, and adding tremendous value to local communities and the nation’s economy along the way.

Likewise, the sharing economy is no longer just a creative way for workers to supplement their sagging paychecks in a struggling labor market. TaskRabbit, Fiverr, Skillshare, and dozens of peer-to-peer platforms are now primary sources of income. A string of micro-gigs is becoming the new normal. Experts predict that the ranks of freelancers will swell to 40% of all workers in America by the end of this decade.

Consumption isn’t the only thing that needs to be collaborative.

Silicon Valley startups are much lauded for the online and mobile sharing platforms that have reduced transaction costs and made collaborative consumption cheap, easy, and convenient for consumers. The visionary and energetic entrepreneurs who have built these businesses are deserving of high praise. But make no mistake: Freelancers–not companies, websites, or apps–are responsible for the tremendous growth of the sharing economy, which is today valued at an astonishing $110 billion.