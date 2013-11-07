Is Your Company Ready To Make The World A Better Place?

I ask this of everyone I work with. I’ve reached a point in life where I can’t not ask. Leaders in giant multinationals, promising startups, and critical government agencies have the power to make inspiring planetary change, yet that’s often the last thing on their minds. It’s time to bring the world back into focus.

For nearly a decade I’ve been in the business of fixing organizational folly. Several assignments have had a James Bond feel. None have required fast cars. All of them have involved cool technology. Most messes stem from leaders treating people (employees and customers) like disposable commodities, rather than ingenious assets.

Few people view their work as directly leading to a tumbling world, yet amid such disrepair can all of us be blameless?

Applying the principles of complexity and neuroscience to organizations that look more like octopuses than pyramids, I get the job. By rigorously removing friction, systematizing distributed networks, and refining corporate culture, I improved the work-lives of several million people and the bottom lines of some of the world’s biggest brands. Then I jumped off the cliff.

For all the time I’ve spent on making workplaces more humane, I’ve overlooked the monsters in our midst. Large companies increasingly employ destructive practices in the name of corporate profit. Very few executive strategies look at the total cost of business impact and commit to restoring the natural and human resources spent along the way. Many leaders feel powerless (or too busy) to think about what they should do. What they will do. And that won’t do.

After spending my summer with scientists, business leaders, artists, technologists, and philosophers considering if there might be a fundamentally different way to be in the world, I began a reconnaissance mission on saving the world.

I wondered if asking leaders to re-imagine their part in creating a healthful world would elicit defensiveness or blank stares. Could the finite game, where a few win at the cost of everyone else, be reworked to be an infinite game where we all can keep playing? I discovered people across industries, demographics and incomes relaxed their shoulders and looked relieved that someone finally asked. It seems many of us are ready to work on the long play. Are you?