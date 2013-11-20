If You’re Going To Do Brand Integration, Make It As Funny As This Show Does

Conventional wisdom has long held that the best kind of ad is the one you don’t realize is an ad. It sidles up alongside you, doesn’t come on too strong, and leaves its message deeply embedded within some other context–a whisper instead of a shout. Of course, this strategy made a lot more sense back before ads became ubiquitous and everyone became aware of product placement and sponsored content. In order for these kinds of ads to work in the age of transparency, they have to reflect the viewer’s awareness right back at them. It also helps if they’re hysterically funny.

“The thing we tried to do is not do it subtly, but not make the ad so much of an ad that the show wasn’t entertaining anymore,” says Scott Aukerman. As the creator of Comedy Bang! Bang!, an IFC sketch show masquerading as a talk show, Aukerman has overseen two brand integrations, spread out across two seasons; prime examples of seamless native advertising. The reason these ads manage to be welcome additions to the proceedings is because not only are they above-board, they’re also in keeping with the spirit and style of the show they help make possible.

Scott Aukerman & Reggie Watts Photo by Robyn Von Swank | IFC

One of the keys to comedy is specificity. If the punchline of a joke involves a steak, it’s much funnier if it’s a porterhouse. Of course, the logical extension of specificity in comedic nouns is the use of brand names, which allows endless opportunities for product placement in movies that aim to make you laugh. Unlike action movie integrations, which often demonstrate just how clutch a certain product can be, comedic ones tend to subtly denigrate the brand–as if distancing the act from advertising while still doing just that.

The modern era of self-referential product placement dates back at least 22 years to Wayne’s World. In a memorable scene, the stars of that film’s show-within-a-show chafe at the idea of having to shill for products on-air. In doing so, though, they “inadvertently” advertise several major brands. Integrations like this one opened a rich vein, paving the way for other movies and shows to employ product placement while simultaneously satirizing the very concept of product placement.

Before creating these same type of self-referential ads for Volkswagen and Cheez-It on his TV show, both of which are funnier without description and can be seen in the sidebars below, Scott Aukerman tested the waters online. In an episode of Between Two Ferns, the popular webseries Aukerman cocreated, a flustered Zach Galifianakis applies a tube of Speed Stick deodorant on-air. Afterwards, he mumbles the words, “Product placement,” possibly as both apology and narration.

Photo by Chris Ragazzo | IFC

“Obviously the dance between advertisers and artists is always a difficult one to really figure out,” Aukerman says. “With the Between Two Ferns videos we did, people either thought the ad parts were fake or that we were making fun of brand integrations, or they didn’t mind it because we were being funny about it. So that made me feel okay about trying it on TV. Comedy Bang! Bang! is kind of a fake talk show anyway, and talk shows, ever since TV was invented, have been doing brand integrations.”