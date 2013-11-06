A New San Francisco Grocery Store Takes Locavorism To The Extreme In Style

One of my favorite lunch spots in San Francisco is a restaurant called Local Mission Eatery, a cozy little place that sources all of its ingredients from California. That’s a difficult, but not terribly daunting, challenge in the state, which produces much of the food consumed by the rest of the country. But Local Mission Eatery restaurateurs Yaron Milgrom and Jake Des Voignes aren’t just applying their locavore philosophy to one restaurant; they’re building a local eating empire.

In addition to Local Mission Eatery, Milgrom and Des Voignes have a local seafood restaurant called Local’s Corner and an upcoming local beer and wine shop called Local Cellar. As of this week, their crown jewel of locavore spots is open for business: a grocery store that makes almost everything it sells–except for items, like eggs and produce, that come from ultra-local producers.





At Local Mission Market, nearly every ingredient in every item comes from a maximum of 90 miles away. That ketchup? Made in the store from local tomatoes. The smoked salmon? That comes from salmon caught by local fishermen. The very few items that aren’t made in-house or purchased from local farms, such as coffee, come from local vendors whenever possible. Essentials like spices and sugar are imported, but all sourced from reputable local importers.

I took a tour of the 2,700-square-foot space–a bright, airy warehouse that at various points had been a tobacco factory, a horseshoe factory, and a wallpaper factory–less than a week before Local Mission Market opened. The shelves were partially stocked, but the staff still had a long way to go before everything was prepped for launch.

“When my son was two, he would also ask ‘Who made this?’ about his food. I could answer all those questions at the restaurant,” Milgrom explained to the tour group. “I wanted to do that on a retail scale.”





And he did. As we walked through the space, I realized that Milgrom could answer the question for absolutely everything. The produce comes from well-loved local farmers. The shelves and refrigerated cases were empty when I visited, but anyone who goes to the market today will find them full of items for home cooks: fresh pasta, smoked herring, sauces, meat stocks, caramelized onions, and vinaigrettes. There are also plenty of prepared foods for people looking for a meal on the go.

A fishmonger and butcher stand behind counters in the center of the store. Behind them, you can see the cooks in the 1,100-square-foot kitchen preparing food. In the cheese case and at the dairy counter, there are staples like butter, milk, eggs, and cheese. Much of the cheese, Des Voignes pointed out, is made in-house. The bread and desserts found in the bakery section are also made onsite.