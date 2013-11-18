The Procrastinator: Killer Apps For Getting To It Later, Man

An e-mail manager with options to set reminders for later is perfect for a procrastinator. Add to that the ability to manage a to-do list, and “like” emails, along with a slew of other features, and you’ve got yourself a nice looking email client.

Do It (Tomorrow) (iOS and Android)

The to-do list app made for procrastinators, Do It (Tomorrow) reminds users of what to do, but makes it easy to push items over to the next day.

Localscope (iOS)

Localscope calls itself a “location browser.” The app pulls geotagged locations from sites like Twitter, Foursquare, Instagram, and Yelp. It will then give you directions to a destination of interest, or simply let you explore the world around you–and how different services interact with it.

Evernote (iOS and Android)