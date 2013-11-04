This New Skype Ad Might Make You Cry At Work

Two expectant mothers on different continents connect through email over a shared concern about their baby girls being born without a left arm. Eight years later, the daughters get in touch and become best friends by Skyping every day for eight years and bonding over their shared experience of being a little different. Think hearing their story then seeing them meet in person for the first time might make you reach for the Kleenex box? If Skype is the new long-distance call, this is Long Distance Tear-Jerker Ad 2.0.

The latest spot in in the brand’s Stay Together campaign features the story of Sarah from Nappanee, Indiana, and Paige from Auckland, New Zealand, and you’d swear the ultimate goal of agency Pereira & O’Dell and directors Peking (Gregory Mitnick and Nat Livingston Johnson) was to make you cry at work.





Not to let those at home escape tearless, the ad first aired on ABC’s Katie show with Sarah and Paige on as Katie Couric’s guests.