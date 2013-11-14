Why All Entrepreneurs Should Experience Gravity

It took me weeks to go and see Gravity , and I wasn’t sure why.

Everyone I know said it was amazing. That it was in the pantheon of 2001: A Space Odyssey. That it was the first movie that truly used 3-D as it was meant to be used. So I entered the theater with high hopes and a nagging feeling that there was something about the movie I wouldn’t like.

At first I was holding back, but then–slowly–I was drawn in. Sandra Bullock was extraordinary, George Clooney a wry old codger of a seasoned astronaut. But then I found this feeling coming over me . . . gravity is important.

Not the movie, the scientific theory.

It wasn’t that I was learning this from the movie, though the movie made that point over and over again over the 90 minutes of screen time.

It was me.

And then I got it. Gravity has sold some $220 million in tickets, with 80% of that for 3-D showings–meaning a $20 ticket price. It’s a hit–and hundreds of thousands of people will see the film. But almost none of them have experienced life in zero gravity, and until you do it’s hard to explain it. Gravity is awesome, and life without it–after the novelty–is really hard.